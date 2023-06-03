Home » Retired police officer committed suicide in the Altos Don Alberto neighborhood lot
News

Retired police officer committed suicide in the Altos Don Alberto neighborhood lot

by admin
Retired police officer committed suicide in the Altos Don Alberto neighborhood lot

In a lot set up in the Alto Don Alberto neighborhood, Hernán Rueda Domínguez, a retired policeman from Santander, who lived in this same sector, was found dead.

The inhabitants of the area noticed the body in the early hours of this Friday and when notifying the Police, the officials carried out the technical inspection of the corpse, evidencing that it had a shot inside the mouth with an exit hole in the back of the body. head.

It was also known that Rueda Domínguez lived in the same neighborhood and that he had worked as head of security for personalities in the political sphere.

See also  The history of the Air studios shows what went wrong in the 1980s - Tracey Thorn

You may also like

UNRWA: The new donations are not enough to...

Panama launches ‘Operation Chocó’ to combat criminals in...

Construction work in Dresden: These trains no longer...

afraid of what?Xi Jinping orders China’s national security...

Train crash in India… “At least 233 dead,...

These are the top dividend payers in Warren...

Collective decision angers “Taxiat” Tznit

As expected, Petro had to say goodbye to...

Socca World Cup in Essen starts with a...

Jiangmen City’s 2023 Legislative Work Conference Held to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy