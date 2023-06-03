Retired police officer committed suicide in the Altos Don Alberto neighborhood lot

In a lot set up in the Alto Don Alberto neighborhood, Hernán Rueda Domínguez, a retired policeman from Santander, who lived in this same sector, was found dead.

The inhabitants of the area noticed the body in the early hours of this Friday and when notifying the Police, the officials carried out the technical inspection of the corpse, evidencing that it had a shot inside the mouth with an exit hole in the back of the body. head.

It was also known that Rueda Domínguez lived in the same neighborhood and that he had worked as head of security for personalities in the political sphere.

