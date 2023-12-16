Retired Taiwanese professor Zhu Rongzhi: 50 years of Chinese traditional culture has passed down the roots and soul of both sides of the Taiwan Strait – China News Service

Taiwanese retired professor Zhu Rongzhi: Fifty years of Chinese traditional culture has passed down the roots and soul of both sides of the Taiwan Strait

Hefei, China (China News Service, Dec. 16th) – The snowfall in Hefei, Anhui may have blanketed the city in white, but the Xin Chuan Tea Study Room in Luyang District, Hefei City, was warm and cozy on the evening of the 15th. Taiwanese retired professor Zhu Rongzhi, a professor of Chinese studies, was busy making final preparations for the second lecture of “The Doctrine of the Mean” in the study room.

The study room owner, Zhu Rongzhi, has dedicated more than 50 years to the promotion and teaching of Chinese traditional culture. With attendees coming from various walks of life, the study room became a hub of discussion and learning as people gathered to listen and converse with the professor.

Zhu Rongzhi, born in Taiwan in 1949, has faced many challenges and hardships throughout his life. However, with the support of his uncle, he successfully pursued his studies at the National Taiwan Normal University, eventually leading to a successful career in academia. After retiring at the age of 55, he was invited to Hefei to attend an academic seminar and decided to stay in mainland China for over a decade.

He emphasizes the importance of Chinese culture, attributing its significance to the roots and soul of the Chinese nation for both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Zhu Rongzhi expresses concern over the “de-Sinicization” curriculum issue by the Taiwan authorities, stating that it has had a significant impact on the understanding and education of traditional Chinese culture.

With a wealth of knowledge and experience, Zhu Rongzhi is passionate about the transmission of traditional culture to the younger generation. He believes that it is crucial for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to understand and accept each other, as the hope of the country lies in the youth.

Despite being seventy years old, Zhu Rongzhi continues to write and teach, dedicated to spreading the wisdom and teachings of traditional Chinese culture. He believes that passing on this knowledge is a significant responsibility and that it will continue to benefit future generations.

As a cultural ambassador and advocate for Chinese traditional culture, Zhu Rongzhi’s unwavering dedication and passion serve as an inspiration for cultural preservation and understanding between both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

