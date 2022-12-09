Listen to the audio version of the article

They have an average age of 69, 3 out of 4 are men, live mainly in the North and 86.3% are not employees of private or public companies. It is the identikit of the pensioner-worker drawn from a report of theState. Which highlights how the “employee” pensioners who continue to carry out working activities reached 444 thousand in 2021, with a significant growth of 13.3% compared to 2020, when in almost one out of two households there was at least one retired.

The dossier shows that again in 2021, a total of 22.7 million pension benefits were paid to 16 million people for an expenditure of 313 billion (17.6% of GDP), an increase of 1.7% on the last year.

At least one pensioner in almost one in two households

In 2020, according to Istat estimates, in almost one out of two families there was at least one pensioner (over 11.8 million households): in 32.8% of cases it was only one pensioner and in 13.1% of two or more cheques. The report shows that retirees live more frequently as a couple without children (37.2%) and alone (27.7%).

On the other hand, the share of pension recipients who live as a couple with children (17.3%), in families with a single parent (11.6%), or in families of isolated members or made up of several households (7, 8%). Retirees from the North live more often alone (29.3%), while pensioners from the South more frequently live as a couple with children (21.7%).

The group of working pensioners is growing

Istat states that for 2021 “there are 444,000 retired workers who also receive an income from work, a marked increase compared to 2020 (+13.3%)”. And remember that, as a result of the crisis pandemic , «2020 had marked a 6.5% contraction compared to 2019 in the combination of pension and work». The increasingly large group is made up mainly of men (over three out of four cases), residing above all in the northern regions (two out of three cases), and of non-employee workers (86.3% of cases).