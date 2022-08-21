The accident this morning on the Noalese in Treviso: the car after the investment ended up against a pole. An 85-year-old hospitalized in serious condition at Ca ‘Foncello

TREVISO. An 85-year-old retiree was hospitalized in serious condition at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso after being hit by a car on the Noalese in front of the church of San Giuseppe.

The video: Here’s where it happened

Hit by a car in Treviso, here’s the point where it happened

The incident occurred just before 9am. On the spot 118 vehicles immediately intervened and the elder, IR, 85, was subsequently transported to the Treviso hospital.

The car that hit him, while on foot he was pushing the bike by hand, then crashed into a pole. Local police officers from the via Castello d’Amore command were on site.