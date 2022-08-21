Home News Retiree run over while crossing the street in front of the church of San Giuseppe in Treviso
News

Retiree run over while crossing the street in front of the church of San Giuseppe in Treviso

by admin
Retiree run over while crossing the street in front of the church of San Giuseppe in Treviso

The accident this morning on the Noalese in Treviso: the car after the investment ended up against a pole. An 85-year-old hospitalized in serious condition at Ca ‘Foncello

Marco Filippi

21 August 2022

TREVISO. An 85-year-old retiree was hospitalized in serious condition at the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso after being hit by a car on the Noalese in front of the church of San Giuseppe.

The video: Here’s where it happened

Hit by a car in Treviso, here’s the point where it happened

The incident occurred just before 9am. On the spot 118 vehicles immediately intervened and the elder, IR, 85, was subsequently transported to the Treviso hospital.

The car that hit him, while on foot he was pushing the bike by hand, then crashed into a pole. Local police officers from the via Castello d’Amore command were on site.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Migration in Parliament: 46 have changed their shirts more than once

You may also like

Stromboli, Ambra returns to the island to shovel...

With 5 raised pedestrian crossings Tonengo is safer

The CCP rarely admits that a major crisis...

Pordenone, a 15-year-old boy on a bike dies...

Zhong Nanshan said that no medicine can prevent...

The nursery school assigned to Strambino for three...

Volpago: four armed men injure three people and...

Milan is the most expensive city for shopping...

Elections breaking news. Tensions on the lists. Calenda,...

Lessolo without an ATM for two weeks There...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy