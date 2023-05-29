Retirees and pensioners demand fair payments

In commemoration of the Day of the Elderly, retirees and pensioners from all over the country took to the streets to demand better living conditions and fair pay.

“Older adults die of hunger,” says the poster of one of the protesters who, from the state of Zulia, demands from the government a remuneration that allows them to live with dignity.

The protesters were located from the early hours of this Monday, May 29, outside the Court of Justice in the central area of ​​Maracaibo. The group joined their voices with megaphones and banners to get the authorities to listen to their petition.

#29May #Zulia #Protest

Retirees and pensioners gather this Monday at the Court of Justice to continue demanding decent pensions. 📹 @franciscof2312 pic.twitter.com/lae66KwCXX – Report Now (@ReportYa) May 29, 2023

While in the center of Caracas a march of retirees and pensioners was called from Parque Carabobo to Plaza Caracas to demand fair pensions.

However, at the corner of El Chorro, on Avenida Universidad, their passage was blocked by a picket line of the Bolivarian National Police.

In the midst of the protest, retired teacher Elizabeth Guerrero asked officials to join the battle waged by the country’s grandparents.

“They are leading us to extermination. You are also going to be older adults, children. Please join our fight,” she said as she was accompanied by a group of protesters in front of the picket line.

#29May 11:15 am At the corner of El Chorro, Av. Universidad, a PNB picket blocked the way. “They are taking us to extermination. You are also going to be older adults, children. Please join our fight,” retired teacher Elizabeth Guerrero told officials. pic.twitter.com/9Z90GeXIuw — Vanessa García (@vanessajgarcian) May 29, 2023

Protests for the Day of the Elderly continue in Lara

Protests continued in Lara state, which headed very early towards the Barquisimeto Labor Inspectorate. All with the same demands: Better payments to cover their needs.

#29May From Plaza Altagracia to the labor inspectorate in Barquisimeto was the march of the Elderly. Today join us in this sector whose human rights are being violated by the government to deliver miserable pensions that are not enough to live on pic.twitter.com/R8KaYMANPh — @AlexisFRamosC (@AlexisFRamosP) May 29, 2023

Others States of the country, among them Monagas and Bolívar also registered different mobilizations in commemoration of the Day of the Elderly.

Older adults marched this #29May from Plaza El Estudiante to the Social Security in Maturín, to demand decent pensions. Via @Periodistnacho pic.twitter.com/hO3eZ4AnHb – Radio Fe y Alegría News (@radiofeyalegria) May 29, 2023

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!