Retirees in uncertainty before resolutions of the IESS Commission – breaking latest news

Retirees are not satisfied with the resolutions of the IESS Special Commission.

Those who are part of the Provincial Coordinator of Retired Teachers of Loja show their concern about the report of the IESS Special Commission, created by President Guillermo Lasso, for the reform of the social security pension system. In Loja, its leaders announce to be attentive and not satisfied with some announcements.

The Special Commission was created by President Lasso for the reform of the social security pension system. Issues related to the years of contribution and retirement age, raised various criticisms and questions from different unions and unions.

José Eduardo Morales, president of the Provincial Coordinator of Retired Teachers of Loja, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that the organization at a local and national level, grouped in the coordinator “Alfonso Llanes Monteros”, do not agree with the report of the IESS Special Commission, headed by Augusto de la Torre.

Uncertainty

In the manager’s opinion, the increase in the years of contribution, as well as a possible decrease in retirement pension, generates uncertainty. “We will be vigilant and we will remain in the fight.”

Another concern, argued José Morales, “is that some colleagues feel harmed because the amount to access unsecured loans has decreased.” Until last July 21, “they had a capacity for USD 15,000, currently they can only access USD 9,000.”

meeting

Next Tuesday, August 1, representatives of the National Coordinator of Retired Teachers will hold a meeting with IESS directors, to expose these and other problems.

The leader of the retired teachers in Loja also added that to date in this province they have not appointed the provincial director of IESS, so that he can attend to the different proceedings. (YO)

Given

The Provincial Coordinator of Retired Teachers of Loja is made up of more than 1,800 teachers.

