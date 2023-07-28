Retiring Americans find affordable paradise in rural Spain

American Retirees Find Affordable Retirement in Rural Spain

John Flores and Michael Leitz, former educators in the United States, have found their dream retirement home in rural Spain. Faced with the high cost of living in San Francisco, the couple decided to explore more affordable options for their retirement. After extensive research, they purchased a 120-year-old, 3-story house in the charming city of Xátiva for less than $50,000.

Spain has become a popular retirement destination for Americans, with its mild climate, laid-back lifestyle, and affordable cost of living. The country has also simplified its visa and residency requirements to attract foreigners. Spain is currently dealing with a depopulation problem, particularly in rural areas, and welcoming retirees and expats is seen as a way to counter this issue.

However, Flores and Leitz had to overcome several challenges when making the move. The process of buying and selling property in Europe is different from the United States, with more formalities and language barriers to navigate. As retirees, they also had to consider factors such as schools and education for expats with children.

Despite these challenges, the couple took their time to explore Spain and find the right location that suited their tastes and interests. Xátiva, with its historic charm, museums, and good train connections, stood out to them. They were also drawn to the sense of community and friendliness they felt from the residents.

Using popular property sales website Idealista, Flores and Leitz found their perfect home – a three-story stone building with potential for renovation. They were pleasantly surprised by the affordable prices compared to other locations in Spain and the US. After inspections and negotiating a price of 45,000 euros, they began their renovation process, transforming the house into a spacious and comfortable home.

Now settled in Xátiva, Flores and Leitz enjoy the quiet and relaxed lifestyle of rural Spain. They have created an open and airy living space, added additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and made adjustments to suit their needs. Despite the challenges, they are thrilled with their decision to retire in Spain and enjoy the European lifestyle.

Their story highlights the growing trend of Americans retiring or moving to Europe, particularly Spain, in search of affordable living and a change in lifestyle. With its welcoming atmosphere and diverse regions to explore, Spain continues to attract retirees and expats looking for a new chapter in their lives.

