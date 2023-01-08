Home News Return from black dot: all in line again today on the Alemagna
News

Return from black dot: all in line again today on the Alemagna

by admin
Return from black dot: all in line again today on the Alemagna

The queues already started in mid-morning on the Alemagna state road 51. It’s the day of great return for tourists who have spent their holidays in the Dolomites. As already happened yesterday, decidedly long times are expected to reach the motorway from Cadore.

At 10.30 the motorists signaled queues starting from Hospital. An hour later the queuing left from Perarolo and the traffic was intensifying.

The problem occurs at the tunnels: seeing the queue, motorists stop, creating a sort of rubber band that blocks traffic. TO Termthen, there is another stop due to those who choose to take the old road, but then have to re-enter the Alemagna anyway (and moreover from the opposite side of the roadway).

The Police is monitoring the situation with Smart road cameras and is in contact with Anas to handle any issues.

Yesterday too there was a long queue on the Alemagna all day. Only after 21 did the traffic flow smoothly, and those who decided to leave after dinner to return to the plains did not suffer any inconvenience.

Flowing traffic on the other hand 203 Customizable, unlike yesterday. Today there are no particular critical issues on the artery.

See also  Fall into the ambush today, don't refuse!Do not break these taboos during dog days - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The alpine troops of the glorious Cividale battalion...

Calderoli, De Luca also in favor of my...

Ivrea, the police arrest a twenty-year-old for robbery

Lively like “Spring Festival”!Hong Kong enters Shenzhen and...

Migrants, government rejects Ocean Viking and Geo Barents...

Car with no one on board moves from...

In Lampedusa three new landings during the night:...

[Guangdong Provincial People’s Government]Wang Weizhong presided over the...

Weather forecast, worsening weather: rain and snow are...

Reporter’s visit: Passengers entering the country on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy