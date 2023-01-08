The queues already started in mid-morning on the Alemagna state road 51. It’s the day of great return for tourists who have spent their holidays in the Dolomites. As already happened yesterday, decidedly long times are expected to reach the motorway from Cadore.

At 10.30 the motorists signaled queues starting from Hospital. An hour later the queuing left from Perarolo and the traffic was intensifying.

The problem occurs at the tunnels: seeing the queue, motorists stop, creating a sort of rubber band that blocks traffic. TO Termthen, there is another stop due to those who choose to take the old road, but then have to re-enter the Alemagna anyway (and moreover from the opposite side of the roadway).

The Police is monitoring the situation with Smart road cameras and is in contact with Anas to handle any issues.

Yesterday too there was a long queue on the Alemagna all day. Only after 21 did the traffic flow smoothly, and those who decided to leave after dinner to return to the plains did not suffer any inconvenience.

Flowing traffic on the other hand 203 Customizable, unlike yesterday. Today there are no particular critical issues on the artery.