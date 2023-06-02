Return of the wolf – Environment Minister Lemke does not believe that changes to the law are necessary

There is a heated debate about how to deal with wolves. (picture alliance / PantherMedia / Cseh Ioan)

The Greens politician said in Berlin that wolves that repeatedly killed protected grazing animals could already be killed under the current legal situation. A balance is needed between the protection of wolves and the protection of humans and livestock. Lemke referred to fences to protect grazing animals from wolf attacks. Fences are the most important prerequisite for safe coexistence with wolves. The minister described the return of the wolf as a major success for nature conservation.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 2nd, 2023.