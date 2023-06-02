Return of the wolf – Environment Minister Lemke does not believe that changes to the law are necessary

6
The Greens politician said in Berlin that wolves that repeatedly killed protected grazing animals could already be killed under the current legal situation. A balance is needed between the protection of wolves and the protection of humans and livestock. Lemke referred to fences to protect grazing animals from wolf attacks. Fences are the most important prerequisite for safe coexistence with wolves. The minister described the return of the wolf as a major success for nature conservation.
Lemke spoke in Berlin after the kick-off event of the “Wolf Dialogue Series”, which led to the debateon the topic should objectify. Representatives of ministries, nature conservation associations, science and agriculture exchanged views on this. Yesterday, the German Farmers’ Association called for simplified removal, including entire packs of wolves.
