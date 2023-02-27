On February 26, the 2023 “Swan Goose Returns Hometown, Youth Shows off Xiaoxiang” Hunan Merchants Return Yongzhou Young Merchants Return Home Investment Promotion Conference (Greater Bay Area Special) was held in Foshan, Guangdong. Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Deputy Mayor, and Party Committee of Yongzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone First Secretary He Enguang attended the event and delivered a speech. The Communist Youth League Committee and Jianghua Yao Autonomous County made industry investment promotions respectively.

He Enguang said that Yongzhou is the “South Gate” of Hunan’s opening to the outside world and the “bridgehead” of ASEAN. It has the geographical advantage of being adjacent to Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the ecological advantage of being located at the source of the Xiangjiang River, the cultural advantage of “a millennium punching resort”, and the undertaking industries in southern Hunan and western Hunan. Transfer the platform advantages of the demonstration area. In recent years, Yongzhou has been focusing on building five industries worth 100 billion yuan, deeply implementing the “Thousand Hundred Ten” project of industrial development, insisting on combining high-level going out to enter the market and high-quality introduction to Yongzhou, and fully promoting the return of Hunan merchants and returning to their hometowns to start businesses. Continue to set off a new round of upsurge of attracting big businessmen, attracting big businessmen, grasping enterprises and grasping projects. We warmly welcome all entrepreneurs and young talents from Xiaoxiang to return to Yongzhou for a walk and take a look, bring back the experience of working hard for many years to their hometown, build their hometown with the nostalgia that haunts their hearts for many years, and realize the dream of returning to their hometown. We will always practice the development concept of putting customers first, giving priority to talents, and service first, and wholeheartedly provide the best service for businessmen and talents who start businesses and find jobs in Huiyong. A bright future for the socialist modernized new Yongzhou.

Through various chambers of commerce, social associations, youth league committees of counties and urban areas, and the Yongzhou Youth League Working Committee in Foshan, more than 100 representatives of various entrepreneurs were invited to discuss the investment matters of Yongshang’s return to hometown. The investment is 6.48 billion yuan.