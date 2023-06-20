‘Return Plan’ develops calmly in Santa Marta

The Metropolitan Police command continues to insist on recommendations to drivers to avoid events to regret on the roads.

The Santa Marta Metropolitan Police command, in coordination with the district authorities, launched prevention and control actions in the so-called ‘Exodus Plan’ on the occasion of the culmination of the ‘Sacred Heart’ festive bridge.

In this, in which the personnel of the Transit and Transportation Section with the support of other specialties participate, they carry out the actions on the exit and entrance routes to the city, guaranteeing the mobility and safety of travelers.

The police command deployed all institutional capacities to prevent impacts on security and mobility, while the police units carry out prevention and control activities, with the use of speed cameras and breathalyzers.

Simultaneously, security caravans, background checks on people and vehicles, registration and control plans will be developed with specialties such as the Criminal Investigation Section, Police intelligence and Gaula.

Likewise, he reiterated the recommendations to always remember to wear a seat belt, not to exceed speed limits, not to drive while intoxicated, not to overtake in prohibited places and not to carry out dangerous maneuvers on the roads.

“The Santa Marta Metropolitan Police will maintain these plans throughout the city, with the aim of strengthening coexistence and citizen security,” the Metropolitan Police command said in a press release.

