Return the Party Mamacita to Baja Village

Second Saturday of July with the Mamacita party al Baja Village Of Point Pen.

L’July 8th there is one of the most awaited appointments on the calendar, with the very popular reggaeton and hip hop party, and with the presence at the console of Andrea Pellizzari he was born in singer Sergio Sylvestreprotagonist also in Sanremo.

Not only that, space for themed animation in Area 2 and, in the Club Roomhe already Riva Starr for lovers of Old School House Music.

Available to the loyal clientele, they remind the management of the restaurant a stone’s throw from the Punta Aderci reserve, also the shuttle bus service and the possibility of purchasing entrance tickets via the online sms ticket circuits with skip-the-line entry or which can be purchased at the box office with opening to the public at 11.00 pm and closing at 5.00 am.

Further info: 389-6281198

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

