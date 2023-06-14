Return to Colombia for our lands!

Julian Andres Santa

The beginning of the emotions of the 73rd edition of the Tour of Colombia is approaching, one of the most traditional and important cycling competitions in the country, where 166 riders will be participating, who will compete in a 10-day tour with the prologue and nine stages, where the fourth is the queen.

This is how from this Friday, June 16, the first pedaling will start, which will go until Sunday the 25th of the same month, passing through seven departments of the country: Casanare, Boyacá, Cundinamarca, Tolima, Risaralda, Caldas and Antioquia. There, cycling lovers will be able to enjoy the passage of these disputed and emotional stages.

It will be for our lands

The fifth stage, scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, will have a 161.7-kilometer route and will pass through our lands, starting from Dosquebradas at the vAriante de Santa Rosa, Chinchiná variant, entrance to Irra, left detour to Naranjal, reaching Quinchía, La Ceiba, Izquierda, Anserma, El Cairo and culminating in the municipality of Belalcázar in Calda.

Stage 6 ends in Apía

But the passage through the roads of Risaraldenses does not end there, this is how the sixth stage, which will consist of a 165.5-kilometer route, will start from La Virginia, will go to the Tesalia tunnel, Irra variant, Chinchiná variant, Santa Rosa variant, El Pollo variant , Cerrito, La Virginia, and will culminate in the municipality of Apía.

Stage 7 from Pereira

Pereira’s turn will be in fraction seven, with a route of 195.9 kilometers, starting from the capital of Risaralda, arriving at La Virginia, Anserma, Riosucio, SupwentLa Felisa, variante Irra, La Manuela and ending in the city of Manizales.

Main competitors that will be present

Team Medellín will have Miguel Ángel López in its ranks, one of the main competitors and one of the most attractive for the public to observe in action. Along with ‘Supermán’ will be Óscar Sevilla, three-time champion of the Tour of Colombia and Fabio Duarte, leader of the squad.

Another of the riders that draws the attention of the public is the 34-year-old cyclist, Winner Anacona, from Team Sistecrédito. For the GW Shimano, Jonathan Restrepo stands out, accompanied by Miguel Florez, Diego Pescador, Didier Merchán, Andrés Mancipe and Jonathan Guatibonza. On the other hand, Rodrigo Contreras and Nelson Soto will be with Colombia Potencia de la Vida.