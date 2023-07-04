Return to normality in France

Police officers will take to the streets for the fourth consecutive night to try to keep the violence at bay. More than 5,600 cars have been set on fire, 1,000 private properties have been burned or damaged and 250 police stations attacked.

Fewer than 160 people were detained by police overnight on Sunday amid the riots, a relief for the president. Emmanuel Macron in its fight to regain control of the situation, just months after widespread protests over an unpopular pension reform and a year after hosting the Olympic Games.

The Nahel’s deatha 17-year-old felon of Algerian and Moroccan parents and arrested at least four times for violent and firearm assaults, served as an excuse for longstanding complaints about discrimination, police violence and systemic racism among law enforcement — which authorities deny — by rights groups and within the low-income, mixed-racial suburbs surrounding major French cities.

What started as a riot in the suburbs morphed into a wave of hatred and rage against the state and opportunistic violence, especially manipulated by Islamic groups.

The Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanintargeted families who have allowed their children wreak havoc in the streetsaffirming that the average of those detained is 17 years old, and that some are only 12 years old.

“It is not up to the national police, the gendarmerie, the mayor, or the State to solve the problem of a 12-year-old boy who burns down a school. It’s a matter of parental authority”, declared Darmanin during a visit to Reims.

The urban riots caused “at least 20 million euros in damages”, about $22 million, for public transport in the Paris region, according to an estimate published Monday by the regional transport authority.

This amount includes “burnt buses, a burned tram, two damaged trams and vandalized street furniture,” the agency, Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) told the news agency AFPconfirming an information from the newspaper The Parisian.

For their part, Nahel’s relatives have asked for calm. His grandmother said on Sunday that the rioters were using his death as an excuse to wreak havoc. “We don’t want them to break things,” said the woman identified in BFM TV like Nadia. “Nahel is dead, that’s all there is.”

In the town of Persan, south of Paris, where rioters smashed windows of the town hall and damaged its façade in an arson attack, dozens of local residents denounced the riots, one of dozens of similar “citizen rallies” across the country. on Monday.

“Let these criminals hear it and let them know that hate will never prevail,” the mayor told them. Valentin Ratieuville.

Some passers-by got into a lively debate about who was to blame for the riots, revealing the identity divisions that run through French society.

“We should cut everything, family benefits, everything related to social benefits. If they are not happy, let them go back to their country,” said a pensioner who gave his name as Alain.

Yes, sir, but let me tell you something. They may have foreign origins, foreign ancestors, but these guys are French,” replied Fatma, her head covered by an Islamic headscarf.

In NanterreOn the western outskirts of Paris, flowers and other tributes mark the spot where Nahel passed away nearly a week ago. The graffiti cry out for revenge.

The police officer involved has admitted having fired a fatal shot. His lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, has stated that he had no intention of killing the teenager.

With information from Reuters and AFP

