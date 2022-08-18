Ffp2 compulsory on means of transport until 30 September

It should also be remembered that, after the stop of the masks on the planes, the Ffp2 remain mandatory on public transport (trains, trams, buses, subways) until September 30th. The mandatory use of masks in hospitals and RSAs has also been extended to the end of the month.

Without a mask at school

Then there is the unknown factor of returning to class, where, according to the indications developed by the ISS, there is no longer the obligation to wear a mask for students, but Ffp2 only for the frail (staff and students) which risk serious illness. It will be necessary to monitor whether the abandonment of the masks can cause an increase in infections.

Variants updated vaccines in September

Nor can the topic of new vaccinations be overlooked to address potential further waves. The race for the new anti Covid vaccines has started for some time. Although the contagion curve is now steeply falling, work has begun on the autumn campaign, to protect the weakest in the event of another major wave, as several experts predict. Ema, the European pharmaceutical agency, is ready to approve in September the new bivalent vaccines, that is, capable of causing an immune reaction against the original virus, the so-called Wuhan, and also against the Omicron sub-variants. It will be clarified shortly whether to offer the administration to the over 50s or to the over 60s.

The new rules coming soon on the light quarantine

September should finally be the month to test the new rules coming (we have been talking about it for weeks now) on the quarantine with reduced times. Today, after a positive swab, at least seven days must pass before being able to return to freedom, provided that another test determines that one has been negativized. But with Omicron 5 many have not experienced symptoms or have had mild ones, discovering to be positive after several days. The rules should change like this: whoever has no more symptoms for 48 hours and is negative in a swab performed in any case in the pharmacy, at the ASL or by the doctor, will be able to exit immediately from isolation.