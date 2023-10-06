Return Traffic Peaks on Highways and Railways as Holiday Ends

Highways and railways welcome return peaks

Today and tomorrow, traffic flow on the Beijing expressway will be concentrated from 16:00 to 20:00

Beijing Daily (Reporter Sun Hongyang) The holiday is coming to an end. The Municipal Traffic Operation Monitoring and Dispatch Center issued a return traffic reminder: From 16:00 to 20:00 on October 5th and 6th, the traffic flow into Beijing on the Beijing Expressway is concentrated, and traffic on some sections is running smoothly. The pressure is prominent. Beijing South Railway Station and Beijing West Railway Station have a large passenger flow of passengers arriving in Beijing. Some trains arrive in Beijing in the early morning. The transportation department has taken a number of measures to ensure that passengers arriving at night are connected to urban transportation.

The last two days of the holiday will gradually usher in the return peak. It is expected that from 16:00 to 20:00, the traffic flow into Beijing on major expressways such as Beijing-Tibet, Jingcheng, Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau, Beijing-Kaifeng, and Beijing-Shanghai will be concentrated, and traffic operation pressure will be acute on some sections.

From 10:00 to 22:00 on October 6, there was heavy traffic flow in the Beijing direction at the Beiwu Service Area of ​​the Jingping Expressway, the Doudian Service Area of ​​the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway, and the Tugou Parking Area of ​​the Jingcheng Expressway. There will be congestion and queues on the return journey at Kangzhuang, Qiuxian, Simatai and other checkpoints entering Beijing.

October 6 is the last day for free passage for passenger cars on the expressway. The deadline for free passage is 24:00 on October 6. Those who leave the toll station exit before then can enjoy the free pass policy.

In terms of railways, on the last two days of the holiday, Beijing South Railway Station and Beijing West Railway Station have the largest passenger flow to Beijing. During peak hours, the passenger flow to the station is concentrated, and the roads and parking lots around the station are under great pressure. Some trains arrived in Beijing early in the morning, and the transportation department took a number of measures to ensure that passengers arriving at night were connected to city transportation.

On the 5th and 6th, the operation of Metro Line 4, Line 7, Daxing Airport Line, and Line 19 will be delayed. On the 6th, Line 6 and Line 14 were delayed in operation. Ground public transportation has increased its transport capacity, especially for the 16 night-shift lines that depart from the railway station and increase the driving interval between the first bus and 1 o’clock the next day. Beijing Chaoyang Station operates a direct ferry line connecting Metro Lines 10 and 14, as well as a shuttle bus directly to Qingnian Road Station of Metro Line 6.

In terms of civil aviation, the transportation department has strengthened the organization and guarantee of ground transportation connections, focusing on supplementing taxi and bus capacity at night.

