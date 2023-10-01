Reul and his police chiefs: More and more presidiums without leadership – News

The Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach became known to a wider public around the operations in the Hambacher Forest and in Lützerath. His example shows how important the office of police chief is. Weinspach sought dialogue with citizens, for example took part in a round of discussions with climate activists and was on site during large-scale operations. Observers say that his calm approach helped the evacuation of Lützerath to take place quickly and largely without violent confrontations.

A third of the NRW-Police headquarters will soon be without leadership

It is completely unclear who will be Weinspach’s successor in the post of Aachen police chief, which has been vacant since the beginning of October. Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), who is responsible for the appointment, has not yet presented a successor. Aachen is no exception: in Oberhausen the job of police chief has been vacant for a year and a half, in Gelsenkirchen for a year and in Düsseldorf since the beginning of the year. In addition, the police chief in Cologne is leaving in November and in Mönchengladbach in December.

In all cases, a successor has not yet been determined, meaning six of 18 police headquarters in North Rhine-Westphalia will soon be without leadership. Interior Minister Reul says he wants to take his time. “This is a very, very important job, and because it is so important, I reserve the right to examine the decision very carefully and thoroughly and not to do it out of hand.”

“This is really negligent”

But the Interior Minister’s hesitant approach is met with criticism. “There are many challenges in Düsseldorf, that is really negligent,” says Bundestag member and Düsseldorf FDP district leader Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, for example. In the state capital there have recently been repeated problems with violence in the old town. Her party colleague Marc Lürbke from the NRW state parliament also sees it this way: “The police chiefs are important externally as the face of the authority, and internally to control processes within the authority.”

No applicants with the right party register?

“I assume that Mr. Reul is looking for a CDU man or a CDU woman,” says Strack-Zimmermann, “but I believe that such a task has nothing to do with the party register, but rather with the ability to lead an authority The Interior Minister, however, denies that the candidates’ party affiliation plays a role.

Sebastian Fiedler, SPD member of the Bundestag and former chairman of the Association of German Criminal Investigators, also considers the development to be worrying. He believes that the job of police chief is simply not financially attractive enough, which makes the search so difficult. “In comparison, this position is paid less than, for example, top employees at local authorities,” says Fiedler. In fact, police chiefs have repeatedly moved to posts in the municipalities. For example, the former Gelsenkirchen police chief Britta Zur: She moved to the city of Düsseldorf to a better-paid position as an alderman.

Should police chiefs be political officials?

Reul also justifies his wait-and-see approach with the fact that proceedings are ongoing before the Federal Constitutional Court regarding the question of whether police chiefs should be political officials or not. So far they have been, which is why the Interior Minister is allowed to dismiss police chiefs at his own discretion. The Münster Higher Administrative Court has doubts about the regulation because it could violate civil service law. Now the Federal Constitutional Court is supposed to decide. Other federal states, for example Lower Saxony, have now abolished political officials at the top of police authorities.

European Football Championship security risk

But when the judges in Karlsruhe will give their vote on the management of police headquarters is anyone’s guess. If Reul really wants to wait for this verdict, then things could get tight. The European Football Championship will take place next year and will also be hosted by the three cities of Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Cologne. Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected at the European Championships, including violent hooligans. And all three cities will soon no longer have a police chief.

Critics say that a police chief is essential for planning such an event, and so Interior Minister Reul is under pressure. When he will make a decision, he leaves it open, only promising: “These positions will be filled by the European Championships.”