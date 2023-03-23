Urso: “The sector is strategic for the country’s industrial policy”

He met today in Palazzo Piacentini the chemistry tablein the presence of Minister Adolfo bearby Deputy Minister Valentino Valentines and of the undersecretary Massimo Bitonci. Representatives of the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, local authorities, business associations and national and trade unions were present at the meeting.

Today’s table fits into a series of sectoral meetings with the social forces of the country, after the tables on the automotive and fashion sectors and which precedes the one on pharmaceuticals convened for next 29 March.

At the center of today’s meeting are the main issues for businesses and workers in the sector.

“Chemistry – observed the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso as he opened the proceedings – assumes ever greater importance in the industrial policy plan of our country. The contribution of this important sector is in fact essential to Made in Italy, because it transfers technological innovation to all user sectors, helps to fuel competitiveness and sustainability, defending and generating a significant number of jobs”.

In Italy, companies in the chemical sector exceed 2,800 units with an added value of 56 billion euros and almost 280,000 employees including related industries. Our country is the third largest European producer after Germany and France, with a share of 9.5%, and the twelfth in the world. The exports of the sector in 2021 amounted to 35.4 billion. More specifically, in Italy the chemical industry sees the balanced presence of three types: companies with foreign capital (39% of the value of production), medium-large Italian groups (27%) and SMEs (34%) which, however, occupy 58% of employees.