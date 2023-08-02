Home » Reuters: $250 per ton…the lowest bid Egypt gets in an international practice to buy wheat
Reuters: $250 per ton…the lowest bid Egypt gets in an international practice to buy wheat

Dealers said the lowest bid obtained by the General Authority for Supply Commodities, Egypt’s state grain buyer, on Wednesday, in an international practice to buy an unspecified quantity of wheat on the basis of FOB, was $250 per ton of Russian wheat.

The authority received several offers at this price.

The authority is seeking to buy wheat in an international practice, to be shipped between September 1 and 10, or between September 20 and 30, or between October 15 and 25.

The authority asked suppliers to submit offers on the basis of delivery on board, with payment on the spot payment system at sight, funded by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.

The deadline for submitting bids is Wednesday, and results are expected to be announced later today.

