Reuters: Biden is considering announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections next Tuesday

Two informed sources said yesterday, Thursday, that US President Joe Biden may announce, via a video link, the launch of his re-election campaign in the presidential elections next Tuesday, paving the way for a possible new confrontation with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden, 80, will announce Tuesday, four years after launching his campaign in 2020. One of the sources said on Thursday that the exact date could change.

“We will announce it (the campaign) relatively soon,” Biden told reporters last Friday. “I told you that I intend to run again.”

Biden is the oldest US president to hold office, and if he wins the upcoming elections, he will be 86 years old at the end of a second four-year term. The US president suffered from low approval ratings, and a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Sunday showed that only 39 percent of Americans are satisfied with his performance.

The White House and the Democratic National Committee declined to comment on the date of the announcement.

The Republicans have not yet chosen their candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for November 5, 2024, but opinion polls show that Trump comes at the forefront of a group of declared and undeclared Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and the former US ambassador to Un Nikki Haley.

