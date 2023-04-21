Home » Reuters: Biden is considering announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections next Tuesday
News

Reuters: Biden is considering announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections next Tuesday

by admin
Reuters: Biden is considering announcing his candidacy for the presidential elections next Tuesday

Two informed sources said yesterday, Thursday, that US President Joe Biden may announce, via a video link, the launch of his re-election campaign in the presidential elections next Tuesday, paving the way for a possible new confrontation with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden, 80, will announce Tuesday, four years after launching his campaign in 2020. One of the sources said on Thursday that the exact date could change.

“We will announce it (the campaign) relatively soon,” Biden told reporters last Friday. “I told you that I intend to run again.”

Biden is the oldest US president to hold office, and if he wins the upcoming elections, he will be 86 years old at the end of a second four-year term. The US president suffered from low approval ratings, and a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Sunday showed that only 39 percent of Americans are satisfied with his performance.

The White House and the Democratic National Committee declined to comment on the date of the announcement.

The Republicans have not yet chosen their candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for November 5, 2024, but opinion polls show that Trump comes at the forefront of a group of declared and undeclared Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and the former US ambassador to Un Nikki Haley.

See also  New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control | Sanya, Hainan: Provide half-price extended stay and other service measures for stranded hotel tourists - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

In Antalya, Minister Çavuşoğlu introduced Togg to those...

Attorney General of the Nation, ‘taking stock’ in...

Medicine entrance test: 15,400 applicants for 1,850 places

Akşener to power: Are you schizophrenic? Make a...

Parapet. – Petro, the country got out of...

Argentina: Without land there is no life

UFOAB U-20 ladies: a list of 30 ladies...

Second Marquetalia announces refounding of Farc’s 53rd front

In the first quarter, the total import and...

The El Nino phenomenon is coming!This year and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy