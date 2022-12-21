The draft budget law takes away over 10 million euros gross, equal to about 7 million net, from almost 60,000 Treviso pensioners over the next two years. With repercussions on the local economy and income of the Region and Municipalities of the Marca, around 123 thousand euros of lower income for the former and -60 thousand for the latter.

This is the alarm raised by the SPI CGIL Treviso based on an elaboration made with the data of the budget proposed by the Meloni government and under discussion in Parliament. The only ones who would benefit from the current bill, albeit very slight, are those who receive the minimum pension, in the province of Treviso there are 15,645: with the Giorgetti decree, increases of 7.3% (current percentage of inflation) and a further 8 euros on average.

The SPI CGIL Treviso underlines, however, that if there will be discrimination between under and over 75, the former will receive 564 euros and the latter 600. The situation of those who receive a pension ranging from 525.38 to 2,101 gross euros per month remains unchanged, with a 100% revaluation, which is 149,382 in the Marca. The 27,382 Treviso citizens with a pension between 2,101 and 2,626 euros per month see a revaluation drop from 90% to 85% (the SPI data, however, refer to the previous proposal of 80%) and will also have the absorption of 2% down payment decreed by the Draghi government this year: calculator in hand, on average and compared to what was expected, it will be -31 euros which becomes 42 or 52, depending on the case.

For the top four bands, the current draft of the budget law has lowered the revaluation, however the trade union organization in its elaboration has maintained the percentages previously proposed by the government: those who receive from 2,626 to 3,152 euros per month, there are 14,400 in the province of Treviso, have a revaluation of 55% (now it would seem 53%), i.e. 97 euros less than expected; the 10,917 with a pension between 3,152 and 4,203 undergo a revaluation of 50% (now we are talking about 47%), which translated into euros means -122 in the check compared to what is currently in force; those who settle between 4,203 and 5,253, in the Marca there are 3,395 lose 147 euros compared to what they should be entitled to by virtue of a revaluation of 40% (now the proposal is 37%); finally, those who receive more than 5,253 euros with a revaluation of 35% (but now we are talking about 32%) will see a reduction of 169 euros from what they would have with the current budget law.

The data, processed by the SPI CGIL Study Centre, were presented by researcher Anna Rita Contessotto who underlined how the numbers refer to averages for the six income groups and that the data can vary according to each specific case.

“We are in negative continuity with the previous centre-right and centre-left governments – comments Paolino Barbiero of the SPI CGIL Treviso – In the first band it is not said that everyone has the minimum condition and with the proposal to bring pensions to one thousand euros they are deluding themselves with 16 thousand Treviso. 8 euros more are nothing compared to the 350 given by the previous executive. And discrimination is created between those under 75 and over, with the under 75s who are more but will have less.

The most delicate range is between 2,101 and 2,626 because in addition to the damage they will have the insult: the 2% down payment received with the Draghi government will cease on December 31st and they will be reabsorbed. Those who earn a lot are those who had a high income from work because managers or executives, artisans and VAT numbers pay 19% and because they complain their pension is increased. We have to look carefully at what the government does.

” Adds the general secretary of CGIL Treviso Mauro Visentin: “They take money from some, from those who have always paid contributions seriously, and move to others, professionals and VAT numbers. There is no serious redistribution, little goes in favor of those in difficulty, and no extra profits, tax evasion and flat taxes are taken. There will be a repercussion in the area and consumption will drop, we would like to know what the mayors and local administrators think. As far as we are concerned, it will be continuous, constant and noisy mobilization.”