Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana Chief Minister, 12 ministers also took oath, first signature on file of 6 guarantee schemes

Hyderabad: 07. December

Revanth Reddy today December 7 took the oath of office as the third Chief Minister of Telangana State. In the swearing in ceremony held at LB Stadium, State Governor Ms. Tamalsai Soundar Rajan. 54 Revant Reddy was administered the oath of office this afternoon 1:20 p.m He took the oath in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 people.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy arrived at LB Stadium in an open jeep along with Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. President All India Congress Committee Mr. Malik Arjun Kharge, former presidents of All India Congress Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi were present in the swearing-in ceremony. Vadra included Chief Minister Karnataka Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister Karnataka and Observer DK Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwindersingh Sukhu,

Revanth in the presence of recent former Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka Digvijay Singh, Ashok Chauhan and Veerappa Moily, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Manickam Tagore and national and state leaders. Reddy took the oath of office. Congress nominee on the throne 64 Assembly members were also present.

With Revanth Reddy 12 Senior party leaders Milo Bhatti Vikramarka were sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister while Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodarraj Narasimha, Comt Reddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Poonam Prabhakar, Konda Sreekha, D Anusuya (aka Sita) were sworn in as State Ministers. , Tamla Nageshwar Rao and Jupalikrishna Rao were also sworn in. While G. Prasad Kumar, elected from Waqarabad Assembly constituency, was elected as Speaker of Telangana Assembly.

2014 Since the creation of a separate state of Telangana by the Congress-led central UPA government, BRS party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been in power in Telangana, winning two elections in the state. He became the first Chief Minister of the party.

After taking the oath of office, Chief Minister Anmula Revanth Reddy included in the election manifesto of the Congress as promised 6 Guarantee Schemes first signed the file of and also signed the file of providing a government job to a short statured girl. 6 Guarantee Schemes What was promised are:-

1. Mahalakshmi Scheme : Every month for women 2,500 Rs. Free travel in RTC buses. 500 Domestic cooking gas cylinder at Rs.

2. Raito (Farmer) Trust : per acre for peasants and peasants 15,000 For agricultural labor Rs 12,000 For paddy crop Rs 500 Additional bonus of Rs.

3. Griha Jyoti Scheme : Per family 200 Free electricity to unit.

4. Andaraman Indalo (House) Scheme: Land and housing for homeless people 5 lakhs of rupees, to the families of those who died in the Telangana struggle 250 Square yard house plot.

5. For Youth Development: 5 Educational insurance card worth Rs.1 lakh and establishment of Telangana International School in every mandal.

6. For workers: Monthly pension 4,000 Rs 10 Rajiv Arogya Shri Bima of lakhs.

In his first public address after taking the oath of office, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the foundation of the state of Telangana has been laid on many sacrifices. A separate state was created for the purpose of development and prosperity. But the BRS government did not pay any attention to the people’s problems.

In his address, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that Telangana has just gained independence. An internal regime has been established for the farmers and the unemployed. The barricades have been pulled down. (Remember that today they were removed by bulldozers from the side of Pragati Bhavan.) Revant Reddy said that for ten years people have borne all the sufferings in silence. Awami government will now be run in Pragati Bhavan after the removal of

Fencing at Pragathi Bhavan being removed – official residence of #Telangana CM It will be renamed as Dr B R Ambedkar Praja Bhavan pic.twitter.com/kWk5Es8T27 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) December 7, 2023

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that now anyone can freely come to Pragati Bhavan at anytime and now the people of Telangana government will be the participants. Revanth Reddy in his address announced that hearing public issues and tomorrow friday for immediate solution December 8 in the morning 10 o’clock They are conducting Praja Darbar in Pragati Bhavan. It is reported that now Praja Durbar will be held every Friday in Pragati Bhavan. Where people can bring their grievances which have a strong possibility of immediate resolution. Is.

Immediately after the swearing in, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reached the State Secretariat directly from the stadium and reviewed the position of the Chief Minister in his chamber. At the same time, Chief Secretary Telangana Ms. Shanti Kumari issued the orders and appointed Seshadri as the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and B. Shashidhar. Reddy has been appointed as the Telangana Intelligence Chief. Cabinet meeting is going on late this evening.

#Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, held a State Cabinet meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat after the oath taking ceremony today.@rravikanthreddy pic.twitter.com/YQb4KYoNEm — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) December 7, 2023

It was her efforts that led to formation of #Telangana state… Today at swearing in ceremony… All Smiles … … Mrs Sonia Gandhi … pic.twitter.com/JVwicOEq3b — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) December 7, 2023

First visible change.

Barriers broken in the CM official residence .

Good One CM sir ⁦@revanth_anumula⁩ #Telangana pic.twitter.com/SNyk7YZp0E — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋Manickam Tagore (@manickamtagore) December 7, 2023

