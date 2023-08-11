Reveal new details of the femicide of Luz Mery Tristán

Pain, rejection and sadness continue in Cali for the murder of world skating glory, Luz Mery Tristán, in the El Mameyal condominium, on the road to Cristo Rey.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that she died from a single shot, but the door of the room in which she was found had marks of three bullet wounds.

In addition, the murder would have occurred between midnight on Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5.

In the course of judicial proceedings, investigators found a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and three traumatic pistols in the house.

“None of the weapons had the documents that prove their carrying permit, so they were all seized,” they indicated in the Prosecutor’s Office.

This tragedy mourns her five children, her family, her friends, sports and the children and young people who have been studying since 1996 at the school that Luz Mery Tristán created with her same name: Luz Mery Tristán Sports Center.

In this last week of Luz Mery Tristán’s life, the former skater was silent.

Only with people very close to her, the champion would have discussed the critical situation with her partner, who would have shown signs that he would have been possessive and jealous of her.

The facts

On the night of August 4, an argument took place that led to some shots, one of which took the life of the champion.

After a telephone call to the Prosecutor’s Office, 20 hours after the murder, members of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) with the Cali Metropolitan Policeof the quadrant surveillance model discovered the body.

The former skater’s partner was at the site: Andrés Gustavo Ricci García, who remained, at that time, in the custody of the authorities until Sunday, August 6.

His capture was legalized in a hearing until midnight of that day before a guarantee control judge and the seizure of weapons was also legalized.

On Monday, August 7, the hearing to charge charges was held: alleged aggravated femicide in a heterogeneous and successive contest with the manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms, accessories, parts and ammunition, charges that the prisoner did not accept.

Then, the Prosecutor’s Office requested an insurance measure in a jail, to which the judge agreed. For now, the investigation continues to progress. The Prosecutor’s Office seeks to prove that there was femicide.

In less than 36 hours, the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office managed to collect probative material elements, physical evidence and legally obtained information that was enough to saddle the captured man, the victim’s sentimental partner, with the charges for which he is being investigated.

The couple had been in a relationship for six years and were going to get married next October, as confirmed by people close to them.

the necropsy

According to the report, Luz Mery Tristán “had a wound from a firearm projectile at the level of the dorsal region and another wound at the level of the thorax.”

“The attack caused a fracture in the fifth thoracic vertebra and a laceration of the pleurae, of the thoracic aorta, which generates a hemothorax. Death occurred as a result of a massive hemorrhage that was triggered by a laceration of the aorta artery caused by a gunshot wound. The left lung is contused in the upper lobe and collapsed. The right lung presented congestion and edema”, indicated Legal Medicine.

Luz Mery’s body presents a bruise at the level of the upper right eyelid and after opening the eyelid another bruise was observed that compromised the entire right eyeball, related to blunt force trauma, the report says.

“On the knuckles, bruises were found on the phalanges of several fingers of the left hand, related to signs of struggle or defense,” confirmed Legal Medicine.

Finally, the document indicates that no signs of sexual violence were found on the body of Luz Mery Tristán.

Request of the Government of the Valley

“I make a call from my heart and as regional president so that the sanction that falls on this femicide is exemplary, nothing justifies an attack and even worse taking the life of a woman,” said Clara Luz Roldán.

“The protection of women is a priority, and Luz Mery Tristán marked our history and transformed an entire generation of athletes. For this reason, the femicide that took her life cannot go unpunished, ”added the Governor, accompanied by her close collaborators, secretaries and department directors.

What will happen to the alleged perpetrator?

Andrés Ricci, accused of committing this crime, has not been transferred to any prison and remains in the CAI located in the Cali Transport Terminal.

The defendant’s defense would be looking for him to be transferred to a maximum security prison to ensure his protection.

The proposal would be the Palmira prison and not the one in Jamundí, as had been discussed at the beginning.

