With the objective of providing a suitable space for merchants to work in optimal conditions, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office began the public bidding to build the Stationary Vendors Plaza, a mega-project that will have an investment of $46,569 million.

Through his Twitter account, the local president, Mello Castro, published new images of what this construction would be like. “City works! With the award of the Plaza de Vendedores project, we consolidate a commitment with #Valledupar to relocate informal commerce and put an end to the problem that the old IDEMA lot, carrera 7A with calle 20B, has caused for years, where we will build the work”, wrote the mayor.

The purpose of the plaza is to relocate almost 400 street vendors in 364 stores that will be built on the old Idema lot.