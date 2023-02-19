Home News Reveal new images of the megaplaza of Valledupar vendors
News

Reveal new images of the megaplaza of Valledupar vendors

by admin
Reveal new images of the megaplaza of Valledupar vendors

With the objective of providing a suitable space for merchants to work in optimal conditions, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office began the public bidding to build the Stationary Vendors Plaza, a mega-project that will have an investment of $46,569 million.

Through his Twitter account, the local president, Mello Castro, published new images of what this construction would be like. “City works! With the award of the Plaza de Vendedores project, we consolidate a commitment with #Valledupar to relocate informal commerce and put an end to the problem that the old IDEMA lot, carrera 7A with calle 20B, has caused for years, where we will build the work”, wrote the mayor.

The purpose of the plaza is to relocate almost 400 street vendors in 364 stores that will be built on the old Idema lot.

See also  Prosecutors cooperate with hands to eliminate potential safety hazards | Procuratorate | Gansu Province | Safety hazards

You may also like

The CCP claimed victory in the epidemic prevention...

How to improve the quality of life of...

One dead and 10 injured in two shootings...

Who is Natalia de Castro, queen of the...

Requiem for Lake La Pradera!

Petro persona non grata in Peru

US conducts military exercises in South Korea

With a new song to Medellín, Rodolfo Correa...

Changes affecting local education (II)

La Jagua celebrated its 483 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy