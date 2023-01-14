Home News Reveal spoken portrait of alleged murderer in massacre in Río de Oro
Reveal spoken portrait of alleged murderer in massacre in Río de Oro

The authorities in the department of Cesar released the spoken portrait of one of the alleged murderers of the massacre that occurred in the rural area of ​​Río de Oro on January 1, where two men with a firearm and two women with a knife were murdered. .

Likewise, the Police indicated that the offer of the reward payment of 50 million pesos for whoever provides information on the subjects who committed the crime is maintained.

This case occurred when the victims were chatting in a tobacconist’s shop and at around 8:00 p.m. two men arrived on a motorcycle, posing as customers, and moments later they shot one of the victims, leaving him dead on the spot. They then shot at a second person.

The two women tried to flee and were attacked with a firearm.

Apparently, the motive for the event would be related to revenge against one of the murdered men. A specialized prosecutor from Magdalena Medio investigates the case together with the Sijín and the CTI.

