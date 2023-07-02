Revealed the faces of the alleged thieves who robbed a delivery man
Insecurity in the capital is overflowing and in recent days a video that caused outrage for some because of the impressiveness of the robbery in Bogotá and the situationalso caused a series of memes that compared the situation with the popular video game ‘GTA San Andreas’, so the Police investigation has already begun to show some results.
After two men robbed a delivery man and stole a taxi in broad daylight, the National Police revealed a poster with a reward for information on the whereabouts of the alleged thieves who caused this terrible event, in which the least two citizens.
Through a trill and the images of these two alleged thieves that caused a viral scene in the town of Chapinerothe police showed the information that can allow people to find clues for the capture of these men, who ended up escaping in a taxi.
The details of how the robbery took place in Bogotá
Two men stole a motorcycle and, with firearms drawn, intimidated several of the drivers who were moving south. One of the private vehicle drivers was shot and is recovering.
The striking thing about the scene, recorded from mobile phones by citizens who had a good observation point, is similar to that of any edition of the famous Grand Theft Auto video game franchise: armed robbery, shots at the slightest resistance and criminals going down from vehicles to passengers or drivers, all in order to stay with the cars and flee from the police.
Insecurity in Bogotá, the daily bread
Citizen perception of insecurity is critical. The Bogotá Security Secretariat reported that, between January and April of this year, 43,035 robberies of people have been mentioned, which represents a considerable increase compared to the same period of the previous year: 38,718 cases.
Transmilenio, the best-known mass transportation system in Bogotá, is one of the most hostile contexts for citizens, since not only robberies are recorded there, but also cases of sexual harassment and violence, as well as personal injuries of all kinds.