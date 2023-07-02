Revealed the faces of the alleged thieves who robbed a delivery man

Insecurity in the capital is overflowing and in recent days a video that caused outrage for some because of the impressiveness of the robbery in Bogotá and the situationalso caused a series of memes that compared the situation with the popular video game ‘GTA San Andreas’, so the Police investigation has already begun to show some results.

After two men robbed a delivery man and stole a taxi in broad daylight, the National Police revealed a poster with a reward for information on the whereabouts of the alleged thieves who caused this terrible event, in which the least two citizens.

Through a trill and the images of these two alleged thieves that caused a viral scene in the town of Chapinerothe police showed the information that can allow people to find clues for the capture of these men, who ended up escaping in a taxi.