Revelers beaten up on the way home from Wiesenfest

There was a beating attack on Saturday night in the village of Duttendorf in the municipality of Hochburg-Ach (Braunau district): A 22-year-old German who lives in the Innviertel was between three and four in the morning on his way home from the 47th Hochburg -Acher Wiesenfest when he was suddenly attacked by three unknown men.

Groundless attack

He’d noticed the trio in the chapel area, just off the entrance to the festival grounds, but hadn’t gotten into an argument with the men. Apparently for no reason, two of the three men are said to have thrown him on the ground and choked him, while the third stood by and watched impassively.

Victim pretended to be unconscious

Only when it turned unconscious did the attackers let go of it, the victim told the police. The trio fled on foot in an unknown direction. The 22-year-old suffered injuries of an unspecified degree to his entire body, police said. He neither knew the perpetrators personally nor could he describe them in more detail. They are said to be in their early 20s and were wearing blue denim pants.

Police are looking for witnesses

In the search for the attackers, the executive is now asking for information from the population. Potential witnesses are asked to contact the Hochburg-Ach police on 059133 4201.

Localization: The attack took place on Athalerstrasse in Duttendorf

