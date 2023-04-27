Revenge porn, the platform to delete your photos on the net

A photo or video taken in an intimate moment and intended to remain secret ends up on the smartphones of an indefinite number of people. Many of the saddest misadventures of young and old on the net begin like this, with what is commonly defined by the Anglo-Saxon term “Revenge porn”.

From here, in less dramatic cases, we end up in some newspaper or on the main television programs before starting a long process, but often things go in the worst way.

Even today, despite a specific regulation recently introduced in the Italian Penal Code and the attention of public opinion, it is still difficult to find a solution to the problem, especially from the point of view of prevention and material obstacle to the circulation of illegitimately disseminated contents.

With this in mind, the Meta group – often criticized for its lack of attention to the phenomenon and the great risks deriving from the use of its platforms – has decided to invest in a new project, an application intended to identify and eliminate sexually explicit to try, at least, to reduce its diffusion and damage to the victims.

GDPR and Privacy Law Commentary, Edited by Belisario Ernesto, Riccio Giovanni M., Scorza Guido, Ed. IPSOA, 2022. Offers comments on the individual articles of Regulation no. 2016/679/EU, integrated with the provisions of the decree for the adaptation of national legislation.

Download the extract for free

The so-called crime of revenge porn – a term that takes up an Anglo-Saxon neologism translated into “pornovendetta” by the Accedemia della Crusca – has become part of the Italian criminal law system thanks to the Add n. 69/2019better known as the Red Code, a broad legislative provision aimed at strengthening the sanctioning response for crimes of domestic and gender-based violence and the protection of victims.

Among the main innovations introduced by Law no. 69/2019 there is, precisely, the inclusion in the Criminal Code of theart. 612 terindexed “Illicit dissemination of sexually explicit images or videos”.

The standard was therefore created to respond to the growing phenomenon of the dissemination of sexually explicit images and videos without the consent of the person portrayed. This type of conduct had obtained very strong attention from public opinion following the suicide of a victim, which brought out how the regulatory framework prior to the reform was unable to govern the phenomenon even from a dissuasive point of view against of offenders.

The first two paragraphs of the case of art. 612 ter c.p. both incriminate similar conduct, consisting in sending, delivery, assignment, publication or, more generally, the dissemination of “images or videos with sexually explicit content, intended to remain private, without the consent of the persons represented”.

The distinctive feature lies, first of all, in the multiplicity of recipients. In fact, while paragraph 1 aims to punish those who have disseminated the contents after having personally created or stolen them, paragraph 2 represses the so-called second-level holders, i.e. all those subjects who, despite not having physically proceeded with the production or theft , have helped circulate the material after simply receiving it. Anyone who has come into possession of the materials and disseminated them incurs the same penalty: imprisonment from one to six years and a fine from €5,000 to €15,000.

The distinctive aspect between the two paragraphs most criticised, however, lies in the fact that, while paragraph 1 requires only the private destination of the contents and the absence of consent, configuring itself as a case of generic fraud (since the sole conscience and will of the typical fact), the hypothesis of paragraph 2 instead requires specific fraud, subordinating the punishment to the pursuit of the ulterior purpose of causing harm to the victim, very difficult to demonstrate. Naturally, this runs the risk of leaving unpunished all those who have disseminated content received from others out of pure unconscious goliardia, that is, without any vengeful intent, reducing the scope of application and the deterrent force of the law.

As anticipated, Meta would take action to help young people prevent their intimate images from spreading online without their consent with a new platform called Take It Down.

The site, modeled after a similar service for adults called StopNCII, is built in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and funded by Meta.

The initiative is part of Meta’s efforts to curb revenge porn primarily, but also the so-called sextortion, i.e. the use of online images as a threat to obtain sexual favors or money.

To use Take It Down, young people under 18, or parents and trusted adults on their behalf, can present their concrete case on the service website by answering a series of questions and selecting – without uploading them – the offending content from their device . This differentiates it from a previous failed attempt by Apple, which consisted of a platform based on scanning iCloud uploads to search the web for images of child sexual abuse.

Take It Down, on the other hand, works by assigning a sort of unique fingerprint, called a hash value, to nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit images or videos of people under the age of 18—all without the image or video never leave the device. In other words, no content will be physically uploaded to the platform, but only the hash value will be provided to the NCMEC, thanks to which it will be possible to identify the material referring to the user. With the hash, the system can locate content on “participating apps”, remove it and prevent it from being republished. Among these participating apps are Facebook and Instagram, at least to start with, though Meta says it’s working with NCMEC to promote the service so other apps can integrate as well.

It is therefore a further step that is part of the path recently undertaken by Meta to protect young people (and not only) on the web. For example, not too long ago, we also banned adults from messaging users under the age of 18 on Instagram, unless those teens follow them, and the default setting for children under the age of 16 years on a private account when they sign up.

Take it Down has been launched for a very short time, and it is still difficult to define the actual results of this novelty on the protection of web users with respect to behaviors integrating revenge porn. Of course, any concrete effort against revenge porn and all illegal and harmful conduct on the web is absolutely welcome.

However, as also specified by the Meta exponents themselves, the new platform does not allow you to erase the past and go back, but only allows – and it is certainly not a trivial matter – to restart, identifying and eliminating the contents to the point of impediment of their reissue.

It is therefore not a solution “at the source”, but subsequent to the harmful conduct. This is because, at least to date, the real weapon of prevention that we have is education in the conscious use of the web in order to know and immediately avoid the risks it hides.

IN COLLABORATION WITH

>> Discover the Privacy specialist online course by Altalex!

>> Discover the Advanced online course for DPO (Data Protection Officer) by Altalex!