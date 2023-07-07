Revenue Agency, 4,500 hires: hunt for computer scientists

The Revenue Agency is preparing for a maxi recruitment plan: 4.500 new recruits to be included in the workforce. The notices have been published and the roadmap for the exams foresees a first phase in the second half of 2023 and the next one in the first half of next year.

Among the sought-after figures are computer scientists but the tenders also concern experts in tax and cadastral matters and in human resources as well as engineers for logistics and contracts.

Competition for computer scientists

The competition for computer scientists is expected by the end of the year: data, infrastructure and IT security analysts for activities related to the development and monitoring of tax systems, technical assistance, security and data analysis.

Tax experts

As a first profile, the Agency is looking for officials for tax assistance and services to citizens, checks, dispute investigations and collection. The plan specifies the qualifications that will be required and the subjects to be examined, including of course tax law, civil and commercial law, administrative law, business accounting and elements of criminal law. Also on the agenda is a call for tenders for officials involved in real estate advertising services: in this case, we are looking for personnel who will take care of the updating and conservation of real estate registers.

The experts in logistics and procurement

By the end of the year, the tender for experts in logistics and procurement is expected: engineers who will deal with the purchase of goods and services, arranging tenders and contracts or who will be called upon to manage the Agency’s properties and activities for the safety of workers. In this case, the exam subjects will range from the public procurement code to administrative and civil law.

HR experts

Finally, in the first half of 2024, a selection will be announced for human resources experts to be employed in the selection, assessment, training and development of the Agency’s personnel.

Cadastral experts

A further competition will concern cadastral, cartographic, appraisal and real estate market observatory officials. Bachelor’s degree in Architecture or Engineering or equivalent specialist or master’s degree required.

