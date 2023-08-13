Revenue Agency: competitions for 4500 places | Formez PA

Go to Content

Go to the footer

Home > News > Revenue Agency: competitions for 4500 places

Created on: July 31, 2023

Online on the portal inPA the public selection notices for the permanent hiring of overall staff 4500 unit:

public selection call for permanent employment of 3970 unit for the area of ​​tax officials, competition code TRIB

Go to the notice

For more information go to Competitions and PA redevelopment

public selection call for permanent employment of 530 Real Estate Advertising Services Officers Area Unit, Competition Code SPIN

Go to the notice

For more information go to Competitions and PA redevelopment

The application for participation must be sent exclusively electronically, authenticating with SPID/CIE/CNS/eIDAS, filling in the application format on the “inPA” Portal, available at the address https://www.inpa.gov.itsubject to registration of the candidate on the same Portal.

Publication date:

Monday, July 31, 2023 – 12:13

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

