Home » Revenue Agency, online updated model for closing pending disputes — idealista/news
News

Revenue Agency, online updated model for closing pending disputes — idealista/news

by admin

Approved the new model to facilitate settlement of disputes with the tax authorities. THEThe new scheme incorporates the latest regulatory changes introduced by the “Boullette decree” (Legislative decree no. 34/2023), which postponed the deadline for joining the facilitated definition from 30 June to 30 September 2023, introduced the option for monthly installments and the payment calendar for the first three installments has been modified: the new deadlines are 30 September 2023, 31 October 2023 and 20 December 2023. The platform for the electronic transmission of applications has also been updated. This is what a statement from the Revenue Agency explains.

They can be defined on a simplified basis disputes attributed to the tax jurisdiction, in which the Revenue Agency is a party, pending as of 1 January 2023 in every state and degree of the judgment. Disputes are considered pending where the filing of the first instance judgment has been notified to the opposing party by 1 January of this year and for which, on the date of submission of the application, the process has not concluded with a definitive ruling.

By next 30 September, for each autonomous tax dispute it must be presented in via electronically to the Agency a separate request for definition. The entire amount due or the first installment must also be paid within the same term. Payment by installments (allowed for amounts exceeding 1,000 euros) can take place in a maximum of twenty installments of equal amount with quarterly installments for the installments following the first three. Alternatively, again after paying the first three installments, it is possible to pay the amount due in fifty-one months, starting from January 2024 (for a total of 54 installments).

You may also like

Tragic Death of 18-Month-Old Baby in Florida Due...

Buenaventura will not be militarized

covid, annual vaccination booster starting next autumn

2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive Heads...

Tiiu Korpus contested the guilty decision of the...

Was Yorel Rincón banned from the Colombian National...

5-year-old girl feels bad at summer camp, Pegasus...

Peru declares a state of emergency due to...

They call for a march in rejection of...

Xi Jinping Highlights Jiangsu’s Role in Chinese-Style Modernization...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy