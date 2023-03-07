Home News Reversible lanes are enabled in Troncal del Norte, Army Boulevard and Los Chorros
News

Reversible lanes are enabled in Troncal del Norte, Army Boulevard and Los Chorros

Reversible lanes are enabled in Troncal del Norte, Army Boulevard and Los Chorros

In order to expedite traffic, the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) from early hours enabled reversible lanes in the main entrances of the San Salvador Metropolitan Area.

The authorities detailed that they have enabled the reversible lane on Army Boulevard, from Avenida Rosario Sur to 3 Avenida Norte, ending at Alameda Juan Pablo II.

In addition, they reported that the reversible lane was enabled in Troncal del Norte up to 5 de Noviembre street in a north-south direction. Also the reversible lane in the direction towards Santa Tecla, in the Los Chorros section.

The institution urged to drive with caution and follow the indications to avoid traffic accidents. “We work tirelessly to improve the mobility of the Salvadoran population,” said the VMT.

