In order to expedite traffic, the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT) from early hours enabled reversible lanes in the main entrances of the San Salvador Metropolitan Area.

The authorities detailed that they have enabled the reversible lane on Army Boulevard, from Avenida Rosario Sur to 3 Avenida Norte, ending at Alameda Juan Pablo II.

Desde tempranas horas hemos habilitado carriles reversibles en los principales ingresos del Área Metropolitana de San Salvador. Trabajamos incansablemente para mejorar la movilidad de la población salvadoreña. 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/I0JXJDnRhA — VMT (@VMTElSalvador) February 21, 2023

In addition, they reported that the reversible lane was enabled in Troncal del Norte up to 5 de Noviembre street in a north-south direction. Also the reversible lane in the direction towards Santa Tecla, in the Los Chorros section.

The institution urged to drive with caution and follow the indications to avoid traffic accidents. “We work tirelessly to improve the mobility of the Salvadoran population,” said the VMT.