The incident took place in the morning in via Collalto near the Foot Locker store: the firefighters immediately secured the structure

TREVISO. A truck reverse collided with the wooden beam of one of the arches of the portico of a historic building in via Collalto in Treviso, near Piazza Borsa, the one that houses the Foot Locker shop, in front of Coin.

The incident, which took place in the middle of the morning, was immediately reported by the driver himself to the traffic police of Treviso who made to intervene on the spot a team of firefighters.

The firefighters kept themselves entertained on the spot for a couple of hours to secure the damaged beamavoiding dangers for the numerous pedestrians who walk in the center of Treviso.