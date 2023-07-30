Review: A book that traps the reader

Ing W. Land “Lõks”, publishing house Tore. Heinrih Heintalu

Let’s get one thing straight. Ing W. Land has neither a personal identification number nor an ID card, let alone a passport. A talented art teacher from Läänemaa, who has already published several children’s books, chose such a pseudonym. Now a youth novel. As with previous works, you can see the author’s own illustrations in this one. Annely Lember’s pictures could be seen in the Haapsalu Art School gallery. Oops, sorry, I blurted out the correct name!

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleHaapsalu apothecary published a book of poetryNext articleSorghums accumulate in the fields

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

