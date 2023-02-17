This Thursday, residents of Los Venados, Caracolí, Guaimaral and El Perro, a rural area of ​​Valledupar, participated in a diagnostic table territorial ordering from the environmental and risk, economic, productive, institutional, functional, sociocultural and governance perspectives.

🚨ATTENTION🚨 The Valledupar Mayor’s Office invites you to the Citizen Participation Table for the review and adjustment of the Valledupar-Cesar POT. Participate! pic.twitter.com/Gj0gYvr4aL – Mayor of Valledupar (@AlcaldiaVpar) February 15, 2023

This was indicated to THE PYLON the Universidad del Magdalena, an entity hired by the Valledupar Mayor’s Office to carry out the partial and exceptional modification of the Municipal Land Management Plan (POT).

THE PURPOSE AND COMMUNITY CONCERNS

He aim of the day was “identify actions that allow the incorporation of the risk map, climate change, environmental planning and the zonal plan”, assured the director of the review, Jaime Moron.

The Unimag spokesman added that the worrys identified so far are in terms of soil recovery, promotion of sustainable agricultural systems, especially the management of water resources and aspects related to the cultural heritage and lthe ethnic wealth in the consolidation of the communal savannah and an ordering of mining planning, especially copper.

THE TABLES CONTINUE THIS FRIDAY

It is Friday The day continues in Río Seco starting at 9amthis time with inhabitants of the corregimientos Patillal, Guacoche, Guacochito, Los Corazones, Las Raíces, Badillo, La Vega Arriba, Alto de la Vuelta and El Javo.