Revival of the Temple of Ditan Book Market Sparks Enthusiasm Among Readers

Readers Flock to Reopened Ditan Book Market with Enthusiasm

On September 8, the Ditan Book Market reopened its doors after a ten-year hiatus, attracting readers with great excitement. This event was part of the 2023 Beijing Cultural Forum supporting event, “Me and the Temple of Di” Beijing Book Market.

As the Temple of Ditan Park opened its gates at 8 o’clock in the morning, readers eagerly rushed in, braving the rain to be a part of this momentous occasion. The return of the Temple of Ditan Book Market after a decade-long absence created a sense of reunion that readers did not want to miss.

The opening ceremony of the “Me and the Temple of Earth” Beijing Book Fair included a touching tribute to writer Shi Tiesheng. Nie Zhenning, chairman of the China Taofen Foundation, expressed how Shi Tiesheng’s book was intended as a New Year’s gift, but ultimately became a precious gift to all readers. Critic Xie Xizhang highlighted the various activities organized in recent years to commemorate Shi Tiesheng and introduced more young people to the spiritual power of his works.

The book market was bustling with people of all ages, with the elderly showing the same enthusiasm for browsing and buying books as the younger generation. Readers indulged in the joy of reading, exploring exhibitions, and capturing memorable moments. Many young people relaxed in the book market, enjoying the aroma of both books and coffee blending together. Families also brought their children to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Ditan Book Market.

For many readers, the reopening of the Ditan Book Market evoked memories of their youth. Old books showcased at Chinese bookstores stirred warm nostalgia among readers. Mr. Huang shared his fondness for books such as “Li Zicheng” from 1976, “Red Sorghum Family·Red Sorghum” from 1987, and “Ordinary World” from 1986. These books took him back to cherished memories of his younger years.

Exhibitors eagerly awaited the restart of Ditan Book Market, showcasing a diverse range of offerings. The Forbidden City Publishing House presented more than 400 varieties, including the popular “Forbidden City Calendar” priced at just 25 yuan. Other attractions included popular new books, old books, cultural and creative products, and the limited edition “Me and the Temple of Earth” commemorative album, all of which garnered significant interest from readers.

Writer Hou Lei fondly recalled his experiences at previous Ditan Book Markets. He reminisced about the bustling temporary bookstores lining the main road of Ditan Park and the connections he made with fellow book enthusiasts. He emphasized the importance of embracing diverse reading experiences and lauded the book fair as a salon-like gathering of like-minded individuals. He expressed his longing for the scholarly atmosphere that the book market evoked.

Cultural scholar and writer Cui Daiyuan expressed his deep appreciation for the Ditan Book Market’s return, considering it a cultural symbol of the national book industry. He believed that the revival of the market represented a cultural renaissance and an elevation of cultural heritage to a new level. Cui Daiyuan explored the market in its early hours and was delighted to find that it had evolved and improved since its previous edition. He predicted that the Ditan Book Market would provide a fresh boost to Beijing’s cultural life.

The reopening of the Ditan Book Market has captivated readers, creating a vibrant and exciting cultural space. The market not only serves as a place for book enthusiasts to indulge in their passion but also as a testament to the enduring power of literature. As readers continue to flock to the market, it is clear that the resurgence of the Ditan Book Market is a cause for celebration among all lovers of books and culture.

