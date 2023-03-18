The Citizen Observatory of Public Services (OCSP) made public the initiative to revoke the mandate of the 137 provincial and national assembly members, under the grounds of non-compliance with the work plan of the blocks and individually, as well as in the functions of control acts of corruption, despite public denunciations.

This group of citizens announced that they would be in charge of the process in 11 provinces of Ecuador, among the largest would be Azuay, Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí. For this activity, 10% of the signatures at the national level are required, approximately 1,400,000. For provincial legislators, the collection of signatures would depend on the districts.

We consulted in the province of Loja about this initiative, and the columnist for this media outlet, Diego Lara León, maintained that the issue has been discussed in the unions as well as in the chambers of local and national production, where the idea of generate stability and legal certainty to attract investment. “Ecuador needs an environment of stability, because otherwise it cannot attract investment and have a long-term project,” stressed the economist by profession.

He argued that the revocations are not good because they would be channeling time and efforts of the elected authorities, in taking care of their permanence in office. “This restricts making decisions that, in many cases, may be unpopular, but perhaps necessary to generate long-term benefits,” Lara León highlighted. She added that there are other ways to pressure assembly members to do their job, “but a massive recall creates instability and that doesn’t help the country,” she said.

For her part, María del Cisne Cambizaca, a columnist for a digital media outlet, considers that the actions of the National Assembly are unfortunate, causing a deep awareness among citizens of the wrong role played by the assembly members. “An analysis of the work plan of the legislators is necessary and essential and to verify if each of the obligations and responsibilities for which they were elected have been fulfilled, after which, the importance of continuing or not with them must be determined. in office.” She added that “Ecuador requires urgent changes in the legislature to allow a real change in the laws of our country, since, in recent years, it has been affected by political and corruption scandals.”

For the journalist Alex Ruilova Uday, the process to achieve the objective requires a lot of time and also there would be no guarantee that things would change in that State power, because in a non-consensual assumption that they could be removed from office, they would be the alternates who would assume the functions. “In the Assembly they respond to a specific interest and nothing is going to change, in such a way that everything will remain the same, with other faces; and it is not that by throwing them away the institution is going to change the image, ”she reflected.

While, the ecologist Flor María Sarango Bueno reflected that the revocation should be for everyone. “I agree that they all leave, including the president and that there be a constituent,” she even proposed their resignation because they would be working for personal interests instead of making laws for the well-being and development of the country. “Of the four assembly members from Loja, none is saved,” she concluded. (YO)