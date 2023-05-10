Reward and investigations to capture pyromaniacs in Cali

Forest fires, according to authorities and experts, caused by human beings, are considerably affecting Santiago de Cali.

The conflagration generated on Los Cristales hill, to the west of the city, consumed 50 hectares and it took about 12 hours in being controlled.

This complex environmental scenario started in the zoo area and extended to the monument to Christ the King. Agency investigators are working to determine the causes of the conflagration.

“In this part (the mountain in front of the Zoo) we can see that there are some holes where, suddenly, they are going to dig and delimit some sector. A lot of vegetation was seen that has been cut and thrown to the sides and at the bottom of the ravine,” explained Sergeant Luis Fernando Murillo, emergency coordinator for the Fire Department, after touring the affected land.

“By noon we already had it under control and, from one moment to the next, it blew up on the Mameyal side. It must not be ruled out that there are criminal hands”, he added.

In addition to the damage to the vegetation, the fire caused damage to the fauna and flora that has not yet been quantified. However, during the tour, the brigade members ran into a small cremated reptile as a sign of environmental disaster.

Reward for capturing arsonists:

$5 million pesos It is the figure defined by the Mayor’s Office of Cali and the District Authorities to whoever manages to provide information that leads to the capture of people who are promoting fires in the tutelary hills or in public and private property of the capital of the Valley.

“In addition to being a behavior contrary to coexistence, setting fire in dimensions that may affect the community is also a crime. Starting fires in public property has sanctions established in the penal code,” said Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

In this sense, the authorities are carrying out the investigations of this case to establish the alleged responsibility of the subject recorded in the videos that circulate on social networks, where it is observed that he sets fire at the base of the hill; images that serve as evidence to be able to prosecute him as soon as possible.

Position of the Mayor of Cali in this regard:

“We have evidence that the fires that have broken out on the Los Cristales hill, where the Cristo Rey monument is located, and on the La Bandera hill, were caused. It is about unscrupulous hands that have activated the flames, taking advantage of the dry season. These people are criminals and that’s how they should be treated.. We summon the Attorney General of the Nation to the investigation processes against a criminal who is generating a fire”, considered Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali.

The authorities They already have identified one of the perpetrators of the fire on the hill of La Bandera, registered last Monday.

What’s coming:

During the District Risk Management Council, current weather conditions were analyzed and inter-institutional work was planned.

This depending on deal with the possible rainfall deficit that can be recorded in the coming months, due to the El Niño Phenomenon with its high temperatures.

“We must activate Emcali’s contingency plans regarding the collection and supply of drinking water. Likewise, in health issues, understanding that dengue fever increases with the rainfall deficit. Likewise, we reviewed the activation of the satellite pools in Chipichape and in the eastern part of the city, to reduce water collection times in the event of fire emergencies,” said Rodrigo Zamorano, Secretary of District Risk Management.

