After an Extraordinary Security Council, Colonel Luis Exberto León, commander of the Police in Cesar, reported on the decision to offer a reward of up to 20 million pesos for information that allows the location of the members of the criminal group that tried to carry out a million-dollar assault on the headquarters of Banco Agrario in the municipality of Río de Oro, Cesar.

At least six armed men entered the bank and intimidated the employees in order to reach the vault where a large amount of money was stored, but fortunately the alarm was activated and the police arrived at the scene, leading to an exchange of shots. in which the criminals managed to take 5 million pesos from the box office.

The police commission prevented the millionaire assault, however, there was a tense situation in the town, since the robbers, in order to flee, faced shots with the uniformed men.

It was learned that the consignment for which the criminals were going was 2 billion pesos, which had a few hours of having entered the bank.

It is important to remember that some members of the community were affected in the shooting, since the shots hit some buildings.

Such is the case of Luis Ortiz, a fried food vendor, who assures that by miracles he was saved with his son, since the bullets hit the display case, the microwave, the coffee and oatmeal thermos, and the structure of the cart. Where do you sell your products? “There were a few minutes of terror, the bursts of shots went uncontrollably, while the population was dying of fear, we were saved because God is great,” he said.

Miguel Picón, another inhabitant of Río de Oro, asked the authorities to reinforce the security mechanisms in the municipality, since because it is the Catatumbo region, the armed groups look for this area to commit their misdeeds. “We need more force, we are at the mercy of crime.”

