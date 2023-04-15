Réway? I wasn’t thrilled, but my brother was right. Rapáč explains how Spišská Nová Ves succeeded even with a low budget

“We’re just doing it differently and so far it’s bringing success,” says Richard Rapáč, general manager of hockey Spišská Nová Ves, about the surprisingly good performance and excellent result his club achieved in the highest hockey competition.

The team from a small city with one of the lowest budgets advanced to the extra league only last season and took third place in the current season. In the play-offs, the favored Zvolen was also troubled and was close to progressing to the finals.

The general manager, who makes up the team together with his brother Branislav – the playing captain of the team – and sports manager Radomír Heizer, made several key decisions. They were also inspired by Craig Ramsay, they hired a coach who had no experience with the Slovak extra league, and they also took a risk in the form of the arrival of Martin Réway. “My brother came up with the idea, although I wasn’t enthusiastic at first,” admits Richard. “Well, it was a moment that moved us significantly forward.”

In the interview, Richard Rapáč also talks about what they do differently in the team, how the achieved success will affect the further course of the club, whether Réway will stay in Spišská Nová Ves and whether he should receive an invitation to the national team.

The environment is more than the paycheck

The third place is a historic success for hockey Spišská Nová Ves, but the club was not far from the final. In the semi-final against the favorite from Zvolen, he won 3:2 on the matches, the series finally came to an even seventh meeting, which was decided by a penalty shootout from Zvolen in the 55th minute.

Richard Rapáč was angry with the referees at the aforementioned verdict, as he considered penalty kicks to be a severe punishment. The referees could also order a classic exclusion and a power play would follow. Two days later, the general manager said of the controversial situation: “I can see it