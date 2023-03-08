BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

To the rhythm of a puya, with the accordion on his shoulder and with the same firmness that he shows on stage to defeat his opponents, this is how the Rey Vallenato Julián Rojas to demand payment of his prize corresponding to the Vallenato Festival in Turbo, Antioquia, which took place in the Antioquia municipality last November.

in dialogue with THE PYLONRojas attacked the organizers of this accordion event who owed him, as he assured, the sum of 3 million pesos for his third place.

“We made a lot of effort to go to Turbo, which is very far away, I spent money on a hotel -because they don’t give per diems, only food-. It’s unfair what they do to usthat we participate, entertain the public, interact with people”, pointed out the monarch Vallenato Festival 1991.

As Julián explained, before starting the competition the organization informed the contestants that the prize would be paid within 15 days, but the festival ended and “They did not pay after 15 days or a month, and that is how everything has happened up to now, until now they have not paid.”

In the professional category, the winner was Chemita Ramos Jr. and the second place was occupied Jose Vasquez. However, the San Andres accordion player assures that the first and second place winners they already paid.

“I had to edit the video so that they would get angry. To Javier Álvarez (previous winning contestant) le must from 3 years ago. Why do they do a Festival if they don’t have the resources, to make a festival it must be a serious festival like the one in Valledupar”, stressed the accordion player.

“I don’t do it just for the money I do it so that they respect our folklore and our competition, I am a net competitor, a ‘gladiator’ of the festivals, I have won and I have lost, they have taken me out of the finalists but I have been there as the faithful soldier, I have won some battles and I have lost many, but it does not seem to me fair”, Rojas pointed out.