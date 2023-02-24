“Escorpio Season” is the new song by the Chocoano artist who intertwines his sounds in a story of love, sensuality and magic.

Deiner Mosquera, better known as Reyner, is a 23-year-old who has been involved with music from an early age; Since he arrived in Medellín in 2016, he has composed songs for independent groups on the local scene and has sung in different places that are part of the city’s music circuit.

In the year 2022, Deiner decided to give life to his solo project: Reyner. Blues, soul, funk, jazz and sounds influenced by artists such as Gary Clark Jr, Eric Clapton, Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, Miles Davis, Michael Jackson, Arctic Monkeys, Jimi Hendrix and Harry Styles, are what can be appreciated within his musical proposal.

“With my songs I seek to carry a message of embracing and expressing the romance, sensuality and sexuality that each one of us has, seen in some cases from happiness and in others from sadness,” says the musician from Choco.

“Scorpio Season” is Reyner’s most recent release, a song that explores the sounds of blues, jazz and soul, while recounting the stages of falling in love. Production with which Reyner closes her first EP titled La Passión.

In the words of Reyner, “my expectations are high, but with my feet on the ground. I want to bring Reyner’s experience and proposal to many people in different countries and for the message of my songs to transcend borders.”

During this 2023, Reyner plans a series of presentations in Medellín and its surroundings, and in 2024 to take the experience of his project to other cities in Colombia. So, while we await the official release of his debut album, here it is: Scorpio Season.