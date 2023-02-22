Home News Rhino and VisualARQ Online Course for Architects (February 2023)
News

Rhino and VisualARQ Online Course for Architects (February 2023)

by admin
Rhino and VisualARQ Online Course for Architects (February 2023)
This course is intended for architects and architectural professionals who want to learn how to use BIM technology together with Rhino and VisualARQ.

This course introduces the main Rhino and VisualARQ tools for developing 3D architectural designs, creating 2D documents, and building a BIM model for other AEC applications.

If you are new to Rhino, you can take the complete course consisting of 6 sessions of 2 hours each, which starts on February 6, 2023. However, if you know Rhino, you can skip the first course and go directly to the VisualARQ course, consisting of 3 sessions of 2 hours each, starting on February 20th.

See also  Enroll! The Francisco de Paula Santander District Educational Institution has open registrations

You may also like

Ecopetrol, the first in Latin America to verify...

The Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of the...

Poisonous frogs returned in Chocó

Fuerza Ciudadana seeks to gain ground as a...

Better serve Chinese-style modernization and capital development in...

Transporters will block several roads in Popayán on...

Wall Street Falls After Walmart Disappointment By Investing.com

Socialized project to finance paving of the Alto...

Taxi drivers strike Wednesday February 22 in Medellín.

increasingly recycled and traceability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy