This course is intended for architects and architectural professionals who want to learn how to use BIM technology together with Rhino and VisualARQ.

This course introduces the main Rhino and VisualARQ tools for developing 3D architectural designs, creating 2D documents, and building a BIM model for other AEC applications.

If you are new to Rhino, you can take the complete course consisting of 6 sessions of 2 hours each, which starts on February 6, 2023. However, if you know Rhino, you can skip the first course and go directly to the VisualARQ course, consisting of 3 sessions of 2 hours each, starting on February 20th.