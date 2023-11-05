Home » Rhino/Grasshopper for Structural Engineering, 13-15 novembre (McNeel Europe)
News

Rhino/Grasshopper for Structural Engineering, 13-15 novembre (McNeel Europe)

by admin
Rhino/Grasshopper for Structural Engineering, 13-15 novembre (McNeel Europe)

Rhino/Grasshopper for Structural e=Engineering

Online workshop

Tutor: Junghwo Park

November 13-15, 2023

10 AM-5 PM CET

Zoom by McNeel Europe

In this 3-day workshop, we will learn to use Rhino and Grasshopper with structural engineering software, such as SOFiSTiK, Tekla Structures, and Karamba3D, and BIM workflows using Rhino.Inside.Revit, Speckle, and Autodesk Data Exchange.Course Requirements: None specific requirement. The course is aimed at structural engineers without experience with Rhino and Grasshopper.

Price: 395 euros (+VAT). 50% discount for students and teachers (with academic certificate).

Maximum number of participants: 25. If the quorum is not reached, the course will be canceled 15 days in advance.

English language.

Limited student places. Registrations by contacting McNeel Europe

