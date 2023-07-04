Home » Rhino news, and more…: 3D ship modeling with Rhino
The first in a 3-part series dedicated to ship design with Rhinoceros. This course starts from a beginner level to an intermediate level. By the end of the course, users will be able to create their first projects.

This on-demand course is in video format and the learning is self-paced by the users. The course includes videos, quizzes and downloadable documents. It also provides access to the lessons of the course with a virtual platform where it is possible to interact with the professor and classmates.

Students who complete the course will receive a certificate of attendance.

