CondorShell 1.0.0 – beta release
CondorShell 1.0.0 – versione beta
Early in the structural design process, there are two common approaches to defining geometries. Engineers can create complex parametric geometry directly using Rhino and Grasshopper, or leverage the power of Rhino.Inside to directly transfer geometry from Revit. With CondorShellengineers can now easily export geometry and data from Rhino and Grasshopper in SAFE V20.3.0.
The beta phase ends on August 5, 2022, when all beta licenses are due to expire. Please send your comments to [email protected] Good work!
