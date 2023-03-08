Home News Rhino news, and more…: CondorShell 1.0.0
Rhino news, and more…: CondorShell 1.0.0

Rhino news, and more…: CondorShell 1.0.0
Rhino <a data-ail="758787" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>, and more…: CondorShell 1.0.0 – beta release


CondorShell 1.0.0 – versione beta


Early in the structural design process, there are two common approaches to defining geometries. Engineers can create complex parametric geometry directly using Rhino and Grasshopper, or leverage the power of Rhino.Inside to directly transfer geometry from Revit. With CondorShellengineers can now easily export geometry and data from Rhino and Grasshopper in SAFE V20.3.0.

  • CondorShell Basic: This free version is available in PackageManager in Rhino, it includes 20 components that support the creation of a SAFE model. Watch this 1 minute video tutorialwhich shows how to install the software.
  • CondorShell Pro: This paid version includes add-ons, full features, and 54 components that make it easy to create complex geometry in the SAFE model.

The beta phase ends on August 5, 2022, when all beta licenses are due to expire. Please send your comments to [email protected] Good work!

