Rhino news, and more…: Envisioning Design Day 2023

Envisioning Design Day 2023

Envisioning Design Day

Meet Connect Improve

June 10, 2023

NABA, New Academy of Fine ArtsMilano

Corsirrhinothe original since 2005, sponsored by McNeel Europe, is pleased to announce the second edition of the event EDD, a meeting of Rhino3D users to take a look at the future of tools to support the designer. Whatever your industry, attend the conference and meet professionals who have innovated their way of working, connect with companies that offer the most advanced solutions e gets better participating in the masterclasses held by experts professionals.

A day long event to not only talk about Rhinoceros with McNeel Europe, who will show the news in development, but also the opportunity to discuss new tools or unsolved problems.

Access to Masterclasses with limited places e ticket at a cost of €30.00.

