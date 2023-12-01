Rhino news, and more…: Let’s play with gravity!

Riccardo Majewski tells us about his research and one of the many unconventional ways of using Rhinoceros.

My goal was to “verify” whether my high school knowledge would allow me to obtain an image similar to those already seen elsewhere (like in Interstellar, the most famous, but simulations with similar results had already been done decades earlier …).

My intention was not to obtain the effect of a “render”, I knew right from the start that I couldn’t use materials, transparencies, etc etc… it was more of a “mathematical challenge” in my spare time.

For example, here: This Is The First Image Of A Supernova Predicted To Appear In The Sky | IFLScience 2 , we see how a series of black holes creates a gravitational lens that allows us to see the same distant galaxy three times at the same time. (Each of the three images has a different “age”… and with this the scientists managed to predict the image of a supernova flare…)

And, pleasantly, with my script I got similar results:

…here, the same black hole is visible 4 times! (and almost 6, another 2 hidden behind the other discs) … except that due to the resolution of the image you can only see it clearly twice…

Since there is no background or sky to see, the only objects you can see are the black holes themselves with their disks… I should play with this script some more and add functionality…

The basis of the formulas I used is as mentioned above: I made the speed of light (c) and the gravitational constant (G) unitary and this made it simple to calculate the radius of the event horizon, which becomes equal to the mass of the black hole.

The rest is a very simple particle system (like a normal orbit simulator, where here however they are not elliptical) where the particles travel at a constant speed, and return a color when they intercept one of the targets or end up inside a horizon…

The complete presentation by Riccardo a this link

