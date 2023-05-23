Rhino news, and more…: Rhino Events: 2023 EDD Final Schedule

14
June 10, 2023
Organized by Corsirhino
Organized by Corsirhino, the original since 2005, and sponsored by McNeel Europe e Chaosl’Envisioning Design Day is a meeting between Rhino3D users to take a look at the future of tools to support the designer. Whatever your industry, attend the conference and meet the professionals who have innovated the way they work, connect with companies offering the most advanced solutions and improve by participating in masterclasses held by expert professionals.
The event will be an excellent opportunity to learn about the modeling plugin xNURBS to create complex geometries without constraints and complexity, but also for professional 3D scanning and reconstruction with Mesh2Srf e QuickSrf. The Adobe professional team will demonstrate the suite Substance 3D which is revolutionizing the creation, management and application of textures making them within everyone’s reach and easily integrated with Rhino.
And then render with V Raytopology optimization, lattice structures, additive manufacturing, numerical control and rapid manufacturing and still many other unique contents.
Carlos perez Of McNeel Europe will showcase what’s in development, the Rhino/Grasshopper ecosystem, and the new development platform.
Participation in both the Conference and the Masterclasses is FREE but you need to do theinscription.
Places are very limited.