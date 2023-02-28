Home News Rhino news, and more…: Rhino for tailored eyewear
News

Rhino news, and more…: Rhino for tailored eyewear

by admin
Rhino news, and more…: Rhino for tailored eyewear

Eyewear is now a real fashion accessory, with a function that goes beyond its two primary functions of vision correction and protection. As a consequence, the demand for the production of custom templates, for shape, dimensions, materials, colors, any engravings and for all the details that can make the eyewear unique for the person who wears it. The eyewear thus becomes a tailored garment, that is, a custom-made object that must express personal taste and style.

AUREASERVICE which, for years has developed training courses with Rhino, basic and advanced, specific for the Eyewear designhas introduced growing attention to the 2D and 3D design of tailored eyewear, aimed at creating the necessary skills to respond professionally to unique and style requests.

With training that also values ​​freeform modeling through SubD and parametric modeling with
Grasshopperthe design of thesartorial eyewear becomes possible, both in the aspects of digital manufacturing and in those of product virtualization, to support communication and the sale of unique objects.

More information on eyewear design courses…

See also  More violence: one wounded at Spresiano's Trillionaire

You may also like

With a serenade of voices, verses and accordions,...

The beautiful early cherry blossoms in Wuhan University!The...

Rediscover the decumanus of Aratria Galla

Protests and blockades at airports after suspension of...

Crotone, the oppositions in Piantedosi: “Explain the 6-hour...

1,700 passengers affected in Pereira by the suspension...

Cajamag seeks to expand cultural offer in Santa...

Security guard who was fired for receiving 2,000...

Fixed Income Opportunity, Markets Now Listening to the...

Fecode demonstration advances along Carrera Séptima with Calle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy