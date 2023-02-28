Eyewear is now a real fashion accessory, with a function that goes beyond its two primary functions of vision correction and protection. As a consequence, the demand for the production of custom templates, for shape, dimensions, materials, colors, any engravings and for all the details that can make the eyewear unique for the person who wears it. The eyewear thus becomes a tailored garment, that is, a custom-made object that must express personal taste and style.

AUREASERVICE which, for years has developed training courses with Rhino, basic and advanced, specific for the Eyewear designhas introduced growing attention to the 2D and 3D design of tailored eyewear, aimed at creating the necessary skills to respond professionally to unique and style requests.

With training that also values ​​freeform modeling through SubD and parametric modeling with

Grasshopperthe design of thesartorial eyewear becomes possible, both in the aspects of digital manufacturing and in those of product virtualization, to support communication and the sale of unique objects.

